Waggin’ Wednesday: Autumn Is Looking Forward To Summer In A New Home!

June 16, 2021

Autumn is a beautiful mixed breed dog with only a partial tail (she looks a bit like a white tailed deer from behind) who is looking for an active family to call her own. She is energetic and LOVES to run around in a fenced in area chasing the smells she picks up on. Autumn is affectionate and appears to be housebroken.

Autumn is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.


Adoption criteria:
* No children under the age of 15
* No other animals

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

 

