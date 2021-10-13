You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Check Out These Chickens (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Check Out These Chickens (Watch Video)

October 13, 2021

ARL Has Chickens!

You may not have known this, but ARL routinely sees livestock in its Brewster location! Currently there are seven chickens, 2 hens and 5 roosters, in need of new homes. If you’ve ever considered a chicken as a pet, now is a great time to learn more.

Chickens are energetic, curious and friendly – in short, they make great pets! Before bringing home a chicken, you’ll need to make sure your town allows ownership. Regulations vary by town so be sure to check what your town allows. You’ll also need proper housing to provide protection from the elements as well as predators. Proper housing also includes enough space for your chickens to roam freely and have access to grass and vegetation so your chicken can peck, scratch and enjoy other natural behaviors. ARL staff will be happy to walk you through what you’ll need and what to expect so come check out these friendly and curious chickens today!

 

If you are interested in adopting some chickens, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 