Waggin’ Wednesday: Check Out These Chickens (Watch Video)

ARL Has Chickens!

You may not have known this, but ARL routinely sees livestock in its Brewster location! Currently there are seven chickens, 2 hens and 5 roosters, in need of new homes. If you’ve ever considered a chicken as a pet, now is a great time to learn more.

Chickens are energetic, curious and friendly – in short, they make great pets! Before bringing home a chicken, you’ll need to make sure your town allows ownership. Regulations vary by town so be sure to check what your town allows. You’ll also need proper housing to provide protection from the elements as well as predators. Proper housing also includes enough space for your chickens to roam freely and have access to grass and vegetation so your chicken can peck, scratch and enjoy other natural behaviors. ARL staff will be happy to walk you through what you’ll need and what to expect so come check out these friendly and curious chickens today!

If you are interested in adopting some chickens, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

