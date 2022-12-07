You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Emma Would Like To Find A Home For Christmas (Watch Her Video!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Emma Would Like To Find A Home For Christmas (Watch Her Video!)

December 7, 2022

Emmy is a sweet 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Emmy has a beautiful black and white coat, and while she may be a little shy at first, she warms up quickly and once she does she’s very playful and extremely affectionate! Six is a great age for a cat, she no longer has the crazy energy of a kitten, but still has plenty of pep in her step and will be up for lots of play time in her new home. She would do well as the only cat in the home so she can have all the attention for herself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

For more information about Emma, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

