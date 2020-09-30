Waggin’ Wednesday: Khaki The Bunny Needs A Home

Khaki is a fun adolescent bunny who is inquisitive and confident. He loves to explore outside his cage. He especially likes to spend hours sitting on the bed looking out the window. He is very interested in chewing on fun things – of course, he’s the one who decides what is fun, so he should be supervised while he’s investigating his home.

Khaki will come over to you when you spend time with him, but then is off again to get into more mischief. He loves to hop around, jump, and spin when he is happy. He does not like to be picked up yet. He likes tossing around the ball toys and loves the small timothy hay flavored treats.

Khaki likes dogs and cats! He is not afraid of dogs; he hops right up to them. He is a wonderful little guy!

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Toby or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

