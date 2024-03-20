Angel is a 11 week old German Shepherd mix! This delightful pup is a living embodiment of all things angelic! Angel’s favorite pastime? Cuddling, of course! Her cuddle game is unmatched! Angel is truly a gift from above, bringing joy and warmth to all who cross paths with this furry bundle of happiness. Come meet Angel and have everyday feel truly blessed! If you’re interested in Angel please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Angel!
March 20, 2024
