Bella is a 7 year old female Rottweiler mix looking for her new home. This lady is amazingly sweet and snuggly – she loves being around people! Here in Brewster you’ll often find her behind the front desk keeping staff company throughout the day. Tipping the scales at about 50 pounds, Bella is overweight so diet will have to be top of mind once she gets home, as weight loss will help her feel better and allow her mobility to improve.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bella!
January 10, 2024
