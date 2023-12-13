Betty is a one and a half year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. This beautiful girl has been with ARL for a couple months now and has been overlooked for some reason. She was found as a stray and is a fun, loving and energetic cat who loves play time! A cat savvy family would be preferred for her to give her the space to explore and settle in her new environment. Additionally, Betty can get overexcited when playing, so again, a cat savvy family that will know the signs that she’s overstimulated will be key. Betty is also very food motivated so she’d be a perfect candidate for some kitty clicker training!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Betty!
December 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
