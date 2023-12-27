Cookie is a 5 month old female German Shepherd/Terrier mix looking for her new home. She was part of transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and she’s been with ARL for several weeks now and we want her to start 2024 off on the right paw with a new home! Cookie is as sweet as her name, very friendly and energetic and really perfect for any family setting. This girl has lots of energy, so plenty of play and outdoor time will be important, as will training. She’s in the jumpy phase of her life and training will help with that and also help her learn all those essential manners and skills to make her the well-mannered girl we all know she can be!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cookie!
