Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Eden!

Eden is a 4 month old female Australian Cattle Dog looking for her new home. She’s sweet and spunky, with tons of energy so an active home will be very important for her. She’ll need lots of exercise and playtime, and another dog in the home would be great so she’ll have a playmate and someone who can show her how to be a dog in a home. She may be small, but her energy levels may be a bit much for small children, so a home with kids older than 10 would be ok. Training will also be important to allow her to learn some basic manners and skills, and have something to focus her energy into.

