Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Hook!

Hook is a 2 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. Hook came to ARL through an overcrowding situation where he lived with many other cats and had limited human interaction. While he is starting to come out of his shell, when it comes to new people he is very shy so it will be very important to go slow and allow him to settle into his new home at his own pace. Because he lived with other cats in the past, he would like to go to a home with another cat, so if you already have a cat in the home, Hook may be the perfect addition to the family!





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: