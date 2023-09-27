Jill is a 4 month old female Terrier mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and is sweet, gentle, loving and very energetic! She’s perfect for any family looking to bring a new puppy home. Being 4 months she will need to begin training once she gets home so she can learn some basic manners and skills to become the well-mannered young adult dog we all want her to be!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jill!
September 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- International Space Station Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer
- Governor Healey Signs Executive Order To Protect State’s Wildlife And Ecosystems
- Lawmakers Pen Letter to Congress on Immigration
- Yarmouth Beach Cleanup Event Seeking Volunteers
- Flu Clinics Begin as Summer Closes
- Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Superintendent
- Damaged Pole Causes Power Outage for 5,500 in Barnstable
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Provincetown; Dennis Structure Fire
- Unloaded Gun at Barnstable High Football Game Leads to Arrest
- Powerball Jackpot Up to Fourth-Largest
- Cape Cod National Seashore Starting Improvement Projects
- Ten Year Old Sails to Vineyard Haven Solo
- Bourne Families Encouraged To Attend Second Annual Community Resource Fair