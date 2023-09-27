You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jill!

September 27, 2023

Jill is a 4 month old female Terrier mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and is sweet, gentle, loving and very energetic! She’s perfect for any family looking to bring a new puppy home. Being 4 months she will need to begin training once she gets home so she can learn some basic manners and skills to become the well-mannered young adult dog we all want her to be!


