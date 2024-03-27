This handsome 1 year old Pitbull-type dog is ready to find his forever home! He is a sweet + goofy boy, who does not always know his size. He is still an adolescent, so he is still learning his manners! It will be important for his adopter to continue his education with a force free trainer. He would do best in a home without young kids (10+ is OK) due to his size and exuberance. He would also do well with a respectful, well-mannered dog in the home to show him the ropes! If you are interested in coming to meet him, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Leo!
March 27, 2024
