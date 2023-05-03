You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Little Man!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Little Man!

May 3, 2023

Meet Little Man!

Little Man is a male 4 year old mixed-breed dog and has come a long way since he was found as a stray, running the streets of Cape Cod! He is sweet & playful. He does need to be the only animal in the home, but would love doggy friends! He loves to run around outside, eat treats, & play with tennis balls! If you are interested in learning more about him, please call or stop by our Brewster location.

