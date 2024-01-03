Magee is a 4 month old female lab mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the South, and while she has tons of energy, she’s super sweet and is all about cuddling! This sweet girl is perfect for any family, would do well with another dog in the home, and given her age, training will be very important once she gets home so she can get a handle on all her basic manners and skills.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Magee!
January 3, 2024
Magee is a 4 month old female lab mix looking for her new home. She came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the South, and while she has tons of energy, she’s super sweet and is all about cuddling! This sweet girl is perfect for any family, would do well with another dog in the home, and given her age, training will be very important once she gets home so she can get a handle on all her basic manners and skills.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Jobless Numbers Show Slight Improvement
- EPA Providing Tips for Healthier Heating Season
- Fourteen Recreational Vehicles Seized by Wareham Police
- Effort to Support North Atlantic Right Whales Gets $4.6 Million Grant
- Falmouth Road Race Awards Over $93,000 in Grants
- Barnstable Announces Demolition Of Osterville Recreation Building
- Community Health Center Recognized for Quality Improvements
- Falmouth Road Race Announces Local Grants
- Sandwich Real Estate Market Continues To Experience Rising Home Values Despite Drop In Sales
- Grant Application Period Opens For Early Education And Childcare Programs
- Sunday Journal – Arts on the Cape with the Cape Symphony
- Sunday Journal – Year-in-Review with Barnstable County
- Edgartown Receives $25,000 To Improve Recreational Fishing Access At Tom’s Beach