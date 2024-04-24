Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mary Frances!

Mary Frances is a 10 year old female shorthair cat looking for her new home. This sweet older lady was very loved by her person, who unfortunately passed away. She is now ready to find her retirement home. She does have some skin allergies that will need to be managed for a bit, but other than that she is very easy going! She would do best in an adult only, quiet home. If you are interested in coming to see her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.

Mary Frances is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.





