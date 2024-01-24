Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Medi!

Medi is a 2 month old male Fox Terrier mix looking for his new home. He was part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and is an adorable little nugget! Tipping the scales at just 5 pounds he may be tiny but he’s a confident boy determined to show that he can do all the things the big kids do. He’s sweet, loves to be held and is very active. He’s the perfect dog for any family setting and given his age, training of course will be vital once he gets home!





