You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mookie!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mookie!

October 11, 2023

Mookie is a very dapper tuxedo cat who is 8 years young and looking for his new home. Mookie is on the petite side, but very large on the affectionate side. He can be a little shy but warms up very quickly to give and get love!! Mookie loves to hide and wrap up in a blanket or under a pet bed but comes out very quickly to say hello and he always hoping you have a couple of treats for him. If you are interested in Mookie call or stop by our Brewster location.

Waggin' Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

