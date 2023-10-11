Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Mookie!

Mookie is a very dapper tuxedo cat who is 8 years young and looking for his new home. Mookie is on the petite side, but very large on the affectionate side. He can be a little shy but warms up very quickly to give and get love!! Mookie loves to hide and wrap up in a blanket or under a pet bed but comes out very quickly to say hello and he always hoping you have a couple of treats for him. If you are interested in Mookie call or stop by our Brewster location.



