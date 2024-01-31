Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Puddin!

Puddin is a 2 year old female German Shepherd mix looking for her new home. She was part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. so we don’t know too much about her background. The trip north was a lot for her she is still very nervous around new people and in new situations. However, her confidence drastically increases when she is around other dogs so having another dog in the home would be a huge plus for her. She’s very sweet and very smart so along with patience, training will also be key when she gets home.





