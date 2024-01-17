The first thing you may notice about Reba, a one year old female hound mix, is her beautiful coat and her floppy ears! She is the sweetest hound you’ll ever meet! We are guessing that she is a hound mix based on her ears and her nose when she’s outside. Her favorite past time is sniffing the ground for any and all smells possible. She walks like a dream on leash, she enjoys snuggling and playing with toys. She’s great with other dogs and people. When she first arrived she was a bit fearful but has quickly acclimated knowing all people are connected with treats so she loves them all. Reba is learning all her basic cues such as sit, down, stay, come when called and she is enjoying every minute of her training sessions. Her ideal home will have: A fenced in yard, a rural environment, + dog friends or siblings! She will also need people who are active, and will give her lots of exercise + enrichment. If she sounds like the girl for you please consider coming to our Brewster location and meeting her – she will not disappoint!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Reba!
