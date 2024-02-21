This 2 year old male domestic shorthair cat has a big heart, but just needs time to warm up to you. Sammy was brought to us as a stray. During his time with us, we have learned that the fastest way to Sammy’s heart is through his stomach! He is the king of the clean plate club! Sammy is a bit reserved at first but does show off his affectionate side. He does love head scratches and pats. Sammy will let you know it’s cuddle time, he knows how to be vocal and use it to his advantage. He would make a great lap cat, even better than a weighted blanket! Sammy would benefit from a more laid back or quiet household.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sammy!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
