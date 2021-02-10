Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet The Kitty-Cat Named Catie!

Meet Catie!

Catie is a lovely little all black gal. She is very shy at first, and will need to transition in a small space (such as a dog crate) as she is adjusting into her new home. A loud environment would be a lot for Catie to take in at first. She grew up with other kitties and enjoys their company. With a slow, steady start, Catie will be a sweet little lady in no time in her new home!

If you are interested in Catie please fill out our adoption inquiry form below. She is located at the Cape Cod branch.

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

