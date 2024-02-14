Trudy is a 7 month old female Australian Shepherd mix who made the long journey from Mississippi to find her forever home! She is obsessed with humans, and she loves nothing more than to be in your lap (even though she is not small!) She is playful with other dogs, but can get a little too excited, so if there is a dog in the home they will have to match her play style, or be able to show her how to be calm! If you are interested in coming to meet her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Trudy!
February 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
