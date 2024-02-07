Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet William!

William is a 1 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. He’s a handsome black and white boy who is very shy when it comes to new people and new situations. He has begun to come out of his shell with some of our staff in Brewster and when he does he is a complete goofball! He’s very playful and super snuggly so he’s the perfect dog to take for a long walk and then settle into the couch for a movie or some binge watching.





