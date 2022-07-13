Waggin’ Wednesday: Misha Would Love To Be Loved By You! (Watch Adorable Video)

Meet Misha!

Misha is a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Misha is extremely friendly, loves attention, pets and interacting with anyone who spends time with her.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

She’s a fan of hanging out in her cat tree, snuggling up with her favorite person and even loves being held! She would prefer to be the only cat in the home so she can have all the attention to herself.

If you are interested in adopting Misha, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: