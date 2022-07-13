You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Misha Would Love To Be Loved By You! (Watch Adorable Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Misha Would Love To Be Loved By You! (Watch Adorable Video)

July 13, 2022

Meet Misha!

Misha is a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Misha is extremely friendly, loves attention, pets and interacting with anyone who spends time with her.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

She’s a fan of hanging out in her cat tree, snuggling up with her favorite person and even loves being held! She would prefer to be the only cat in the home so she can have all the attention to herself.

If you are interested in adopting Misha, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


