You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Mr. Ned The Guinea Pig! (Watch The Cute Video!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Mr. Ned The Guinea Pig! (Watch The Cute Video!)

June 15, 2022

Meet Mr. Ned!

Mr. Ned is an 11 month old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He’s friendly, social, and will actually come running when he hears his treat bag being opened!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Some guinea pigs can be skittish and hide in their hidey houses, but not Mr. Ned. He’s very curious, and is always on top of his little hut watching the world around him. He’s a ton of fun and would be perfect for a first-time guinea pig owner, or for someone who’s had guinea pigs for years and years!

 

If you are interested in adopting Mr. Ned, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

 

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 