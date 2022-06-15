Waggin’ Wednesday: Mr. Ned The Guinea Pig! (Watch The Cute Video!)

Meet Mr. Ned!

Mr. Ned is an 11 month old male guinea pig looking for his new home. He’s friendly, social, and will actually come running when he hears his treat bag being opened!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Some guinea pigs can be skittish and hide in their hidey houses, but not Mr. Ned. He’s very curious, and is always on top of his little hut watching the world around him. He’s a ton of fun and would be perfect for a first-time guinea pig owner, or for someone who’s had guinea pigs for years and years!

If you are interested in adopting Mr. Ned, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

