Waggin’ Wednesday: Neat Nina Needs A Home

Twelve year old Nina is a sweet quiet lady who would like a laid back home to call her own. Nina loves to nap and hang out with her human friends. She doesn’t even mind being carried around! She is a neat, low energy girl who will curl up for a nap anywhere soft. If you want an easy going companion to keep you and your couch company, Nina is ready to meet you!

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in Nina*

