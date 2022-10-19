Waggin’ Wednesday: Patches Would Be A Perfect Pet For You! (Watch The Video Here)





Patches is a 1 year old male guinea pig looking for his new family. He is a super fun guinea pig – social, curious, energetic and very friendly! Patches is always up for play time, and while guinea pigs need time of their enclosure every day to explore and play, for Patches, this daily activity is vital.

He may be a bit squirmy at times, but Patches does like to be handled, and enjoys being pet, especially on the bridge of his nose! He is the perfect guinea pig for a first timer, or someone who has had guinea pigs in the past, and he would prefer to be the only guinea in the home.

