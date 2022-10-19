You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Patches Would Be A Perfect Pet For You! (Watch The Video Here)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Patches Would Be A Perfect Pet For You! (Watch The Video Here)

October 19, 2022


Patches is a 1 year old male guinea pig looking for his new family. He is a super fun guinea pig – social, curious, energetic and very friendly! Patches is always up for play time, and while guinea pigs need time of their enclosure every day to explore and play, for Patches, this daily activity is vital.

He may be a bit squirmy at times, but Patches does like to be handled, and enjoys being pet, especially on the bridge of his nose! He is the perfect guinea pig for a first timer, or someone who has had guinea pigs in the past, and he would prefer to be the only guinea in the home.

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 