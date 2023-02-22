You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: ‘Rags’ Would Love To Be Your Forever Play Pal! (WATCH THE VIDEO)

Waggin’ Wednesday: ‘Rags’ Would Love To Be Your Forever Play Pal! (WATCH THE VIDEO)

February 22, 2023

Rags is a 12 week old male Australian Cattle Dog mix who is looking for his new home and came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the Southern U.S. He’s a rough and tumble, adventurous puppy who is ready to take on the world with his new family.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

This playful and energetic boy is looking for an active family who can keep him busy and teach him to be a gentleman as he grows up. Australian Cattle dogs are a working breed so it’ll be important to keep him engaged and get him plenty of exercise, and training will also be great for him so he can focus on specific tasks.

 

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


