Waggin’ Wednesday: Sable Could Be Your Purr-Fect Match!

October 27, 2021

Meet Sable!

Sable is a 5 year old female tabby looking for her new home! Sable can be very shy with new people or situations but given the space and time to adjust sable turns from shy to cuddly very quickly! 

She is extremely friendly once she’s comfortable and because she’s a curious kitty and likes to watch her surroundings a screened in porch or window perch would be perfect for her!

Sable should be the only pet in the home and a quiet household would also be preferable.

 

 

If you are interested in adopting Sable, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

