Waggin’ Wednesday: This Wiggly Puppy Needs A Home!

September 28, 2022

Meet David!
David is a 4 month old lab mix who came to ARL as part of a transport of pups from the south. He is very loving boy looking for his furever friend. He is very energetic and excitable and would do best in an active household. David is dog friendly and would be great living with another dog with his play style and energy.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

If you are interested in David please come by our Brewster branch!

David is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

 

