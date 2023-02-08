Waggin’ Wednesday: Watch The Video Of Sweet Daisy!

Daisy is a 4 year old mix breed dog. Daisy is a very calm and quiet girl and is very easily entertained by her kong and treats and is looking for a calm and loving home that will spoil her! Although she usually will not bring it back, Daisy is also a huge fan of playing fetch. She is fully house trained and has amazing leash manners.

Watch Her Video Here:

Daisy does need to be the only dog in the home but would love some dog friends to play with out of her home! Daisy is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by the ARL vet team.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: