You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Watch The Video Of Sweet Daisy!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Watch The Video Of Sweet Daisy!

February 8, 2023

 

Meet Daisy At ARL’s Brewster Shelter

Daisy is a 4 year old mix breed dog. Daisy is a very calm and quiet girl and is very easily entertained by her kong and treats and is looking for a calm and loving home that will spoil her! Although she usually will not bring it back, Daisy is also a huge fan of playing fetch. She is fully house trained and has amazing leash manners. 

Watch Her Video Here:

Daisy does need to be the only dog in the home but would love some dog friends to play with out of her home! Daisy is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by the ARL vet team.

 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 