Waggin’ Wednesday: Yes, Nick Is A Rat… But He Is A Cool Rat! (Watch The Video!!)

Meet Nick!

Nick is one year old black and white male rat currently living with his siblings here in Brewster and looking for his new home!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Like many animal welfare organizations, ARL has seen an influx of of the number of small animals, including rats, coming through our doors. Brewster currently has five rats available for adoption, so if you’ve ever considered a rat as a pet, now is the time to act! Like many rats, Nick is friendly, curious and is a big fan of play time. He is tolerant and does enjoy handling, and once he gets into his new home and is consistently handled, he will relax even more and snuggle up! Rats make excellent companion animals – they’re fun, friendly and like humans they are active during the day, and rest at night!

This will probably come as a surprise to many people, but domesticated rats are tiny clean freaks. In fact, rats maintain a higher level of personal hygiene than the average household cat.

Average lifespan for a rat is 2-3 years, however it is not uncommon for a pet rat to live 5 years or longer!

If you are interested in adopting Nick (or any of his friends), please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

