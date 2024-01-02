Will You Help Ace and Jones Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Bonjour! What’s better than one French bulldog? TWO French bulldogs!

Meet our fabulous Frenchie brothers, Ace and Jones. While not a requirement, Ace and Jones are bonded and would REALLY love to go to a home together where they can live out their years as companions.

While they love each other, they are not big fans of other dogs and they do need to be the only animals in the household. They may say no to other animals, but they’ve never met a person they don’t like and have a great history living with children!

Frenchies may be cute, but they are prone to chronic medical issues and a potential adopter needs to have a good relationship with a vet and be prepared for the potential costs of more frequent visits. However, Ace and Jones will make sure to reward you with endless snorts and loving cuddles.

Could these two Frenchmen be a good fit for your home? Stop by the shelter to inquire about them during open hours to chat with our staff!



