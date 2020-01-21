Will You Help Ajax Find a Home?

Hello, I am Ajax! I’m a young, 2 year-old chihuahua mix looking for a fresh start! I came from a house with many dogs and haven’t spent much time with humans, so I’m getting used to all things companion-dog. I’ll need a family with plenty of patience that will help reassure me that bonding with humans is okay! I am slowly coming out of my shell and will have lots of love to give once my confidence with my family grows. Do you have the time, love, and patience to help me thrive? Talk to a staff member about me!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes!