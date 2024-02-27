Will You Help Aloke Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Alerting all Akita lovers! 9 month old Aloke is ready to go to his next home.

Aloke may look like a giant ball of fluff, but he is still very much a young puppy in need of guidance. He can be wary of new situations and new people, and his adopter will need to be a confident handler that can help him navigate the scary world. But once he warms up to you he loves nothing more than to be by your side getting lots of pets and attention! He is still learning basic puppy manners and will need an experienced adopter who is committed to his training journey and to providing him with the structure he will need to thrive.

Aloke could go home with a well matched doggy friend but politely declines cats or children in his new home.

Does Aloke seem like the right fit for your home? Then stop by the shelter to inquire about Aloke during open hours to speak with our staff!



