Will You Help Ash Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Ash! Hailing all the way from beautiful Puerto Rico, Ash is ready to find her new home, where she can bring a taste of tropical charm into your life.

Ash is quite nervous around new people at first but once she warms up to you, she is such a playful and affectionate friend! Do you like to go on walks? Ash has been greatly improving her leash manners and would love to be your walking companion.

Ash is a social butterfly when it comes to her canine friends. She has previously lived with other dogs, and could benefit from a confident dog companion that can teach her that the world isn’t so scary.

If you are seeking a companion with a dash of Caribbean flair, a touch of independence, and a whole lot of love to give, then Ash is the perfect fit for you. She longs to find a home that will allow her to come out of her shell on her own terms so she can blossom into the best dog she can be! She’d do best in a home with adults and kids old enough to practice shy dog skills and give her space while she’s settling in.

If Ash sounds like a good fit for your home, then come by our shelter during open hours to chat with our staff!



