Will You Help Bandito Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Bandito! He is a tiny lovable Min Pin mix, who is looking for a nice loving home to retire in. It takes him a little bit to add you to his group but once he does, he’s excited to hang out next to you and is a true cuddle bug. He has been shown to be comfortable with other dogs that match his energy level. A puppy would probably be a lot for this little guy to handle! He also could be successful in a home with a cat as long as he was introduced slowly. He has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, which requires medication and routine vet care but staff are happy to talk you through that. Given his age and that it takes him some time to warm up, he’s looking for a home without younger children. Interested in adopting Bandito? Head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry and get the adoption process started!

If you are interested in adopting, please head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!