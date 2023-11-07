Will You Help Beans Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Beans! This handsome fella is going to hop off to his new home. He is very human social and loves to greet you when you walk in the room! He is also incredibly well litterbox trained. He’d be great for anyone with any level of rabbit experience, beginner to expert!

We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice

If you think you are a good fit and would like to learn more, please stop by during our open hours!



