Will You Help Bella Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Bella! This sweetheart was surrendered because her owner lost her home. She’s a 12 year old, spayed female. Bella is an affectionate lap cat, but she is very shy at first. She will need an adopter who is patient and will give her time to adjust to her new home. Bella would like to live in a quiet home, since she is easily startled with lound noises. However, around the people she knows well she loves to play and cuddle. She was surrendered with two other cats, Zeppelin and Nyla. She can be adopted by herself or with one of her friends. Adoption fee: $100

