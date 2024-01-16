Will You Help Bella Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Bella! They’re happy, bouncy, and super wiggly. Bella loves to play and is full of energy so she’d love an adopter who’d enjoy going for long walks in the great outdoors. Lots of things make Bella excited, so adopters should continue to train with them so they can learn how to settle and have quiet time. She says no thanks to another animals in the home, but may enjoy having some dog friends after having time to settle into her new home. Any kids in the home should be comfortable with large dogs and will need to consistently give her space while she enjoys her meals and treats.

Interested in adopting a dog? Stop by our open hours to speak with staff!

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they’re interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes!