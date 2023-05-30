Will You Help Bella Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Bella is a super happy girl that loves attention from people! Sometimes her enthusiasm gets the best of her and she’s literally jumping for joy. Her adopters will need to help her learn that four on the floor is the appropriate way to say hi to those she loves. Bella is a smart girl that is already enjoying learning through positive rewards training. At just a year, she will need both physical exercise and mental enrichment, especially to help her decompress as she has had some changes in a short period of time. Giving Bella an opportunity to settle in with just her family before venturing too far, will provide time to get acquainted and form a strong bond. Puppy proofing the home, even for adult dogs, helps dogs new to the home to make good choices, right from the start. Bella should be able to join a home with a well matched resident dog or possibly a dog savvy cat. Sturdy kids that are comfortable with a large, sometimes bouncy dogs, will be considered.

If Bella seems like she might be a good fit for you, please fill out the adoption inquiry form or stop by the adoption center during open hours to chat with staff!



