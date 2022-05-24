Will You Help Boss Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Boss! This 2 year old, neutered, yorkie was born during the pandemic and wasn’t able to get much socialization as a puppy. He takes his time getting used to new people and will need someone willing to go slow and give him space when he needs it. Once he’s had time to warm up, he will be your best friend and want to cuddle with you all day! He loves going for walks and is great on leash. Boss is looking for an adult-only home (no kids), where people can ready his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable. He’s lived with dogs before and may prefer an older or mellow dog companion. He hasn’t been around cats, but might be fine pending a slow-introduction. Since he is so small and cute, people may ignore signs that he doesn’t want to be pet and it will be up to the adopter to make sure he isn’t pushed past his limit or forced to interact when he doesn’t want to.

If you’re interested in adopting Boss, hit the “inquire” button at mspca.org and tell us about yourself!

