Will You Help Brown Ize Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing the cutest little couch potato you’ll ever meet, Brown Ize! She loves to lounge around and hang out with her people. She has no known history with other dogs or cats, but could do well with either pending a slow introduction. Any kids in the home should be old enough to read her body language and give her space during snack time. Like most senior bulldogs, she has some special medical needs which staff will be happy to discuss with you. Her adopters should be comfortable with having a dog with medical needs and have a good relationship with their vet.

Interested in adopting a dog? Stop by Tuesday-Sunday from 1-4pm during our open hours!



