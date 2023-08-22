Will You Help Chubbs Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to the handsome Chubbs! He loves spending quality time with humans – whether it’s playing in the yard, going for long walks, or simply lounging around and enjoying your company. He is a social guy who will greet everyone he meets with a happy, wagging tail. Chubbs has a history of resource guarding, which means he’s protective of his belongings. To ensure a harmonious living situation, Chubbs would thrive as the only pet in the household, although he could have dog friends outside of the home. Additionally, due to his specific needs, Chubbs is best suited for a home without children.

If you are interested in adopting this sweet boy, stop by the MSPCA during their open hours to chat with their staff!’



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!