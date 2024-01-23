Will You Help Churro Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Churro is a dog who has it all! He is an absolute sweetheart with people, enjoys other dogs, has a good history with kids, appears to be house trained, and is always up for an adventure. With all that energy, this two-year-old will do best with lots and lots of exercise. Adopters should continue his training to learn and practice calm behaviors using positive reinforcement. Churro previously lived with a 14-year-old, and was very sweet with her. He gets very happy and excited when he sees a lot of kids, so that leads us back to his need to practice calm behaviors. Potentially, Churro could live with a lowkey dog, and says no thank you to living with a cat. This good boy loves spending time with people and will need some help feeling safe when alone.

Churro is a fun, happy boy whose favorite thing is to be with his family. Does this sound like the dog for you? If so, please visit the Cape Adoption Center in Centerville Tuesday-Sunday 1PM-4PM.



