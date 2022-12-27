Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cookie! Cookie is a sensitive lady who is looking for somewhere special to call home. She absolutely loves the people in her bubble but it takes her a while for her to feel comfortable with strangers. She is looking for someone who is going to give her the time she needs to adjust and will be her advocate in new situations.

DOGS: Yes! Cookie may benefit from living with a special dog who will be her role model to help her feel more confident around strangers and other dogs. She has a lot of energy so her housemate would need to be comfortable and tolerant of her zoomies!

CATS: No thank you!

KIDS: No thank you! Cookie needs a quiet home without a lot of foot traffic and limiting the variables in her life will be important to helping her succeed.

If you’re interested in adopting Cookie, head to MSPCA.org today!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!