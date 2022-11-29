Will You Help Elena find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Elena! Elena is a sweet kitten that started off shy and nervous of new people and things, and while she has made progress, she will still need a patient, adult-only home. Elena now enjoys playing and being pet after plenty of patience. Elena will need special adopters who will be patient and understanding, allowing the kitten plenty of time to become comfortable with a new family. Elena needs a confident, social cat already at home to help her gain confidence. It will take time for Elena to transition to a new home, but the result will be worth it: a sweet, loveable, purring kitten. If you have a social cat who would like a friend or two, please head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry!

