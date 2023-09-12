Will You Help Biggie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to our resident gentle giant, Biggie! While some Rotties can get a bad rep, this big boy is as sweet as can be. He enjoys going for leisurely strolls where he can smell the flowers, but is happy to just relax in bed on a rainy day too! Biggie could live with a well-matched dog companion and older kids who are comfortable interacting with a canine of his size and can consistently give him space while he eats his snacks. He’s never lived with a cat, but could do well with a dog-savvy kitty after a proper introduction.

If you are interested in adopting the handsomest boy ever, stop by our open hours to meet him!



