Will You Help Fluff Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Fluff! This handsome cat was transferred to us from another shelter in Florida and they have generously paid for his adoption fee! Fluff is a lovely and gentle cat who enjoys to be pet all over. He is described as affectionate, sweet, and enjoys being brushed.

If you are interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



