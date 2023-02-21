You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Fluff Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Will You Help Fluff Find a Home on Cape Cod?

February 21, 2023

Meet Fluff! This handsome cat was transferred to us from another shelter in Florida and they have generously paid for his adoption fee! Fluff is a lovely and gentle cat who enjoys to be pet all over. He is described as affectionate, sweet, and enjoys being brushed.

If you are interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

DiscoverMore

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 