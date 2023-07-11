Will You Help Frankie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Frankie! Frankie is new to the shelter and is still settling into his new environment. He is worried, and sweet, so we’re taking it slow as we get to know him and are allowing him to build up confidence at their own pace. Adopters should be patient and understanding as it may take Frankie a little extra time to feel comfortable in a new home. Interested in adopting a new cat? Come by during our open hours!



